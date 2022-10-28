IN PICTURES: Limerick school children in the blue as Na Piarsaigh bid for double glory!

A SCHOOL on Limerick city's northside turned a distinctive shade of sky blue this week.
Students and teachers at Christ the King National School bid Na Piarsaigh the best, with the Caherdavin club aiming for double delight this weekend.
On Saturday, its intermediate football panel will play in the county final in Askeaton against Dromcollogher-Broadford.
And of course on Sunday, in the senior county hurling decider, Na Piarsaigh face up to old foes Kilmallock at the Tus Gaelic Grounds.
The throw in for this game is 4.15pm, and it's been selected for live broadcast on TG4.
Many of Na Piarsaigh's first team stars attended the school, and there remain strong connections between them and the panel.
