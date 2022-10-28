Shannon Airport to welcome 33,000 passengers this Halloween

THERE are more than just witches and broomsticks taking to the skies this weekend, as Shannon Airport prepares to welcome 33,000 passengers over the Halloween break.

This represent a 91% rebound on passenger numbers over the same period for 2019, as the airport’s bumper winter schedule kicks-in from Sunday,October 30, topping pre-pandemic services by 20%.

The schedule, which offers 96 weekly flights, serves 23 destinations to 11 countries across Europe, the UK and USA, providing passengers with a mix of sun, ski, and city break destinations to choose from.

Holiday goers can now continue their adventures to Malta and Marseille, as Ryanair have decided to extend these two new passenger favourites, from seasonal to year-round.

Shannon’s winter schedule also sees the return of the popular Italian ski destination to Turin.

The passenger journey to Shannon’s winter destinations is made even easier, from car parking available beside the terminal building, to the airport’s high tech security screening system, which eliminates the 100 ml rule and halves dwell time in this area.

For transatlantic passengers, Shannon’s US Pre-Clearance facility means you arrive in the states as a domestic passenger, avoiding any possible queues through immigration when you land on US soil.

Shannon is also the only airport in the world to operate a combined European/ US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint system which means US bound passengers are screened only once.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said there has been a strong pent-up demand for travel this year.

"We now provide more choice to our passengers with increased frequencies on some of our popular destinations such as Birmingham, Krakow and Wroclaw services compared to 2019.

“Due to their success, we are also delighted to see Marseille and Malta operating year-round. On top of this, we have our recently launched service to Paris with new carrier Vueling along with daily services to the US, and six daily flights to London," she added.