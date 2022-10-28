Naomh Pius comes with a large garage giving ample storage and suitable for conversion (subject to PP) if required
THIS fantastic, bright and spacious three-bedroom property is situated on 0.11 of an acre with a private rear garden and patio area.
The ground-floor accommodation consists of a welcoming entrance hall, two large and bright reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room.
On the first floor is the main bathroom and three bright, spacious bedrooms.
The property, which comes with a large garage, also looks onto a beautiful green area and has views of the majestic river Shannon where one can avail of and enjoy the peaceful river walks.
Viewing is highly recommended of this superbly located property and one which would make a wonderful home.
AT A GLANCELocation: Naomh Pius, Shannon Drive, Corbally
