Popular store in Limerick village in the running for national award

Padraig Broderick outside his store in Croom
A COUNTY Limerick supermarket is the running for national recognition having been nominated in the upcoming Shelflife National Convenience Awards
Broderick's Spar in Croom, which recently completed a major refurbishment, will be hoping it can add to some of its recent successes at the awards which take place in Dun Laoghaire on November 23.
Owner Padraig Broderick says he's thrilled to be in the running for an award. "It's a great honour to be in the final shake up, the team in Croom have really worked hard at creating a real destination for fresh food and any recognition is really well welcomed," he said.
The supermarket, which is located in the heart of Croom village, has become one of the most decorated convenience stores in the country. It has been named the National Q Mark winner twice in recent years, was runner up in National Convenience Awards in 2021 and won the Shelflife Team of The Year award for a second time earlier this year.
"It's incredible to win this award for a second time, there's plenty competition for this award - to think that a rural independent team in County Limerick has won it is just brilliant," said Padraig who took over the running of Croom Post Office during the summer following the retirement of postmistress Ann Cagney.
"It's well-documented that rural shops and post offices are under threat and I'd like to think that Spar Croom and Croom itself is managing to buck that trend, I'm really fortunate to have such as ambitious team," he commented.
A total of 47 people are employed at Broderick's Spar including part-time and full-time staff.
