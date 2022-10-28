Spooky stuff: Limerick author Darren Shan is back!

UNDER his pen name, horror and fantasy writer, Darren Shan, has written over 60 books for both young adults and older readers.

His latest book, Archibald Lox: Volume 3: The Exiled King, is now out on the shelves.

Darren O’Shaughnessy, from Pallaskenry, became a full-time writer at the age of 23. Since then, he was written over 60 books for both young adults and older readers.

In 2000, Darren Shan, wrote the acclaimed series Cirque Du Freak, as part of The Saga of Darren Shan. After a global success, his books were on sale in 39 countries, 31 languages, and sold twenty-five million copies worldwide.

The acclaimed author has been busy writing his new fantasy series, Archibald Lox, about a young locksmith who discovers a doorway to another universe. In total, there will be three volumes, with three books included in each volume.

Published by Home of the Damned Ltd, The Exiled King Lox, tells the story of Archie, who returns to the Merge after the burial of an old friend.

When a day trip to a beautiful sinkhole goes terribly wrong, he ends up imprisoned in an isolated hellhole. With his fellow locksmiths, Archie has to come up with a plan to restore a deadly tyrant to their throne.

As he struggles with his inner demon, his choices will decide not just on his own future, but on the destiny of the Merge.