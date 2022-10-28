Search

28 Oct 2022

Spooky stuff: Limerick author Darren Shan is back!

Spooky stuff: Limerick author Darren Shan is back!

Published by Home of the Damned Ltd, The Exiled King Lox, tells the story of Archie, who returns to the Merge after the burial of an old friend

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

28 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

UNDER his pen name, horror and fantasy writer, Darren Shan, has written over 60 books for both young adults and older readers.

His latest book, Archibald Lox: Volume 3: The Exiled King, is now out on the shelves.

Darren O’Shaughnessy, from Pallaskenry, became a full-time writer at the age of 23. Since then, he was written over 60 books for both young adults and older readers.

Limerick's very own 'Batwoman' has plans to open new clinics

In 2000, Darren Shan, wrote the acclaimed series Cirque Du Freak, as part of The Saga of Darren Shan. After a global success, his books were on sale in 39 countries, 31 languages, and sold twenty-five million copies worldwide.

The acclaimed author has been busy writing his new fantasy series, Archibald Lox, about a young locksmith who discovers a doorway to another universe. In total, there will be three volumes, with three books included in each volume.

Published by Home of the Damned Ltd, The Exiled King Lox, tells the story of Archie, who returns to the Merge after the burial of an old friend.

When a day trip to a beautiful sinkhole goes terribly wrong, he ends up imprisoned in an isolated hellhole. With his fellow locksmiths, Archie has to come up with a plan to restore a deadly tyrant to their throne.

As he struggles with his inner demon, his choices will decide not just on his own future, but on the destiny of the Merge.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media