Search

28 Oct 2022

Locals in Limerick town ‘bare all’ for very good cause

Locals in Limerick town ‘bare all’ for very good cause

Abbeyfeale-based photographer John Morris and volunteers Aoife Keogh and Marian Harnett who 'bared all' for a special fundraising calendar which will be launched this weekend

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

28 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

OVER 100 brave locals from one Limerick town are baring all for a nude calendar to support a vital cancer support service.

‘Abbeyfeale – The Bare Essentials’ has been produced to showcase the town, with over 100 volunteers from the community photographed in the style of The Calendar Girls.

The project, supported by Creative Arts Raising Abbeyfeale (CARA), a group of volunteers promoting the town through art, is partnering with the Irish Cancer Society, with €10 per sale to be donated to the charity.

“The calendar is a story of our town and community,” said John D Morris, an Abbeyfeale native who photographed the entire calendar.

Limerick's very own 'Batwoman' has plans to open new clinics

The launch, which takes place this Saturday evening, will include a big reveal of all the images, featuring over 100 people and taken at various locations in the town.

The calendar will be on sale at 30 local outlets with a dedicated online shop to allow for shipping to other counties and overseas.

While the feat was no easy task to accomplish, it was the community spirit of those involved that carried it over the line, John stated.

"To those that bared all, a massive thanks, we simply couldn't have achieved this project without you. We really hope you like the story we made, we hope you like our town and hope that you see Abbeyfeale as so much more than the bare essentials," he added.

'Abbeyfeale - The Bare Essentials' will be launched at Fr Casey's GAA club at 7.30pm this Saturday, October 29.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media