28 Oct 2022

Documentary featuring Limerick couple to be screened during Richard Harris Film Festival

Where do all the old gays go? will be screened at the Belltable on Saturday morning

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

28 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

A SHORT documentary featuring a Limerick couple has been included on the programme for this year's Richard Harris International Film Festival which takes place this weekend.

Director Cathy Dunne and Producer Maggie Ryan have announced that their short documentary - Where do all the old gays go?- has been selected and will be screened on Saturday.

Commissioned by Age and Opportunity, the film provides an intimate exploration of the older LGBTQIA+ community living across Ireland.

Limerick to host European premiere of award-winning film

The contributors, including local couple Dan Lawless and Clive Cooke, speak openly and honestly about what resonates with them, not only from their past but their future.

The film’s director, Cathy Dunne commented: “This is a celebratory piece showing love in its purest form, representing all that we can be and our potential. Setting an example and a pathway for peers, healthcare workers and residencies.

The documentary will be screened at 10am on Saturday in the Belltable at O'Connell Street in Limerick city.

