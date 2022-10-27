Glanntan is a tranquil development of semi-detached and terraced houses located just off the highly-desirable Golf Links Road
THIS fantastic three-bedroom home at Glanntan, Castletroy comprises of bright, spacious and superbly-presented accommodation.
The property includes an entrance hallway, guest wc, living room, kitchen / dining room, utility room, three bedrooms (main with en-suite) and a main bathroom.
The houses comes with gas-fired central hearing and to the rear is a garden with patio and lawn.
There is a host of superb amenities on your doorstep with the University of Limerick and its beautiful riverside walks just a stone’s throw away, as is Plassey Technological Park and immediate access to all major road networks.
AT A GLANCELocation: 164 Glanntán, Golf Links Road, Castletroy
