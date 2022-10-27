Nearly 1,500 students to graduate from Limerick college

ALMOST 1,500 students will be conferred with academic awards from Mary Immaculate College this week.
Students from 30 counties, 25 countries and five continents will graduate from the college on Thursday 27 and Friday 28, October.
They will graduate from over 30 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Education and the Liberal Arts while 30 students will be presented with doctoral awards, the highest number of research degrees awarded in the College’s history.
Mary Immaculate College have organised a free Park and Ride Facility with an overspill facility located at the Limerick Greyhound Stadium (V94 Y17X).
A complimentary shuttle service will be in place for those parking at the Limerick Greyhound Stadium, with buses departing every 15 to 20 minutes to and from the MIC Limerick Campus.
In order to plan your timely arrival please note that the journey from the Greyhound Stadium to the College will take approximately 8 minutes (subject to traffic).
