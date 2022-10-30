To the front of this home is a bright reception room with beautiful bespoke Adare shutters
THIS super, spacious, modern four- bedroom, three-storey townhouse is located in the popular Limerick city estate of Ballycummin in Raheen.
The property is situated on a cul-de-sac residential avenue which is within easy walking distance of all local amenities.
Downstairs, there is a bright entrance hall, reception room with beautiful bespoke Adare shutters, living room and a modern open plan kitchen/diningroom to the rear which has patio doors off to the rear private patio area.
The property also comes with a utility room, four spacious bedrooms, main bathroom, two en suites and a walk-in wardrobe.
At the rear, there is a private patio area (pictured) with gated rear access which leads to a large green area behind the house.
Viewing is highly recommended of this excellent townhouse.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 4 Ballyclough Terrace, Ballycummin Village, Raheen
Description: Four bedroom, three bath Townhouse
Price: €295,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on (061) 413511
