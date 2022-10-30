Search

30 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: A real beauty in Ballyclough Terrace

To the front of this home is a bright reception room with beautiful bespoke Adare shutters

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

30 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

THIS super, spacious, modern four- bedroom, three-storey townhouse is located in the popular Limerick city estate of Ballycummin in Raheen.

The property is situated on a cul-de-sac residential avenue which is within easy walking distance of all local amenities.

Downstairs, there is a bright entrance hall, reception room with beautiful bespoke Adare shutters, living room and a modern open plan kitchen/diningroom to the rear which has patio doors off to the rear private patio area.

The property also comes with a utility room, four spacious bedrooms,  main bathroom, two en suites and a walk-in wardrobe.

At the rear, there is a private patio area (pictured) with gated rear access which leads to a large green area behind the house.

Viewing is highly recommended of this excellent townhouse.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 4 Ballyclough Terrace, Ballycummin Village, Raheen
Description: Four bedroom, three bath Townhouse
Price: €295,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on (061) 413511

