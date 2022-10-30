Search

Limerick bookworms invited to take part in reading challenge to “make a real difference”

The MS Readathon takes place throughout November

LIMERICK bookworms are being invited to take part in a month-long reading challenge to raise funds for a great cause and “make a real difference.”

Calling on bookworms to set themselves a reading challenge, MS Ireland aims to raise funds for people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and their families.

The most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland, MS affects more than 9,000 people in the country, and there is no cause or cure.

Run by MS Ireland throughout November, the Readathon is Ireland’s biggest sponsored reading initiative and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

This year, the charity is encouraging children, adults, community groups, businesses, and book clubs in Limerick to participate.

Coordinator of MS Readathon, Sally Spearman, says it is a wonderful opportunity for bookworms of all ages in Limerick to set themselves a reading challenge, while raising much-needed funds for people with MS in Ireland.

“We appreciate that not everyone can get involved in more physical fundraisers. Not everyone has the ability or desire to walk 10,000 steps a day or run a marathon. The beauty of the MS Readathon is that it is for everybody, of every ability, and it is a chance for those who may often times feel excluded when the more physical challenges are announced to get stuck in and make a real difference,” she commented.

Dearbhla Crosse, a teacher living with MS, said that being diagnosed with the condition was a huge shock to her, and left her with many questions, fears, and worries.

“The support I received from MS Ireland was incredible – they came to my house and provided me with so much advice, support, and information on how to deal with my diagnosis,” she said.

