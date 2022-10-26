Search

26 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Stunning detached property comes in turnkey condition

No 12 Newtown Park is decorated to a very high standard both internally and externally

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

26 Oct 2022 5:45 PM

NUMBER 12 Newtown Park, Annacotty is a stunning and beautiful detached property which is is in turnkey condition.

The downstairs accommodation includes a hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, bathroom and office/playroom while upstairs is the main bathroom and four bedrooms with the main bedroom having an en suite and walk in wardrobe.

The property is decorated to a very high standard both internally and externally.

To the front is a large cobblelock drive with lawn and ample car parking while the rear garden is west facing, very private with mature trees including lilac.

The property comes with a large new wooden shed, large wooden pergola dining area, bbq area, wooden seating area with wooden arch and water feature.

The garden is planted with roses, rosemary, lavender and a stunning selection of perennial flowers and plants.

Number 12 Newtown Park offers an opportunity to acquire a super detached property and to establish a superb home in the ultimate family setting.

Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 12 Newtown Park, Annacotty/Castletroy
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €550,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511

