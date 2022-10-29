Limerick school selected for programme at National Gallery of Ireland

THE NATIONAL Gallery of Ireland have announced the return of Your Gallery at School for the 2022-23 period, selecting a Limerick school to take part.

The Catherine McAuley School in Limerick city has been chosen along with 11 other schools nationwide to take part in a series of art workshops, designed specifically for children who may not have access to the gallery due to socio-economic, gender or geographic barriers.

A representative from Catherine McAuley School, Limerick commented: “We are thrilled to be participating in the Your Gallery at School initiative, it will greatly enhance the art experience for our students and we can't wait to get started.”

Over the course of the 2022-23 school year, the gallery will work with the twelve schools to create a series of tailored activities, appropriate for the students’ ages and school levels.

Your Gallery at School comprises individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and Q&As for selected schools.

The programme includes Learning through and about art - a practical workshop inspired by the national collection; Wellbeing - a sensory session focusing on slow looking and mindfulness; and Creative Careers - a talk and Q&A with Gallery staff and an established artist, enabling students to learn about a variety of arts careers.

The initiative is sponsored by leading global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.

Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Aviation Capital Peter Barrett commented: “SMBC Aviation Capital is delighted to see Your Gallery at School go from strength to strength. It is fantastic to see the impact of this programme, which can be seen in the growing number of applications year on year, and we are immensely proud to support it.”