Search

29 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Find your bungalow bliss in Singland

Limerick Property Watch: Find your bungalow bliss in Singland

Singland Drive is located just off the Dublin Road, off the Parkway roundabout, close to all of the major employment and educational facilities

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

29 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

'VALENCIA' is truly a wonderful three-bed bungalow with a private and enclosed rear garden, located in the much sought-after Singland Drive just off the Dublin Road in Limerick city.

Tucked away in this quiet cul-de-sac, approached by a pedestrian entrance, this charming three-bedroom bungalow is a short distance from the city centre and close to a host of amenities.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Entrance Hallway; Living Room; Dining Room; Kitchen; Three bedrooms and a Family Bathroom.

Outside, the front is walled with a pedestrian gated driveway and lawn area. A gated side entrance gives access to the rear enclosed private garden which affords great privacy and enjoys a west facing position which ensures plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

A small lawn area amd outdoor sheds provide ample storage.

Singland Drive is located just off the Dublin Road off the Parkway roundabout, close to all of the major employment and educational facilities in the area including the University Of Limerick, National Technological Park, Castletroy Secondary College and several very well regarded primary schools.

For those commuting the property is only a stone’s throw from the motorway network surrounding Limerick. Many shops such as Parkway and Childers Road shopping centres, Lidl and many more.

Seldom does an opportunity arise to acquire a home on Singland Drive, this highly sought-after area of Limerick. All in all 'Valencia' is a superbly positioned family home, while in need of modernisation, this home is well worth viewing!

________________

AT A GLANCE

Location: Valencia, Singland Drive, Dublin Road
Description: Three bedroom, one bath bungalow
Price: €269,000
Seller: O'Connor Murphy Estate Agents
Contact: Declan Barry on 061 279300

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media