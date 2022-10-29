Limerick Property Watch: Find your bungalow bliss in Singland

'VALENCIA' is truly a wonderful three-bed bungalow with a private and enclosed rear garden, located in the much sought-after Singland Drive just off the Dublin Road in Limerick city.

Tucked away in this quiet cul-de-sac, approached by a pedestrian entrance, this charming three-bedroom bungalow is a short distance from the city centre and close to a host of amenities.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Entrance Hallway; Living Room; Dining Room; Kitchen; Three bedrooms and a Family Bathroom.

Outside, the front is walled with a pedestrian gated driveway and lawn area. A gated side entrance gives access to the rear enclosed private garden which affords great privacy and enjoys a west facing position which ensures plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

A small lawn area amd outdoor sheds provide ample storage.

Singland Drive is located just off the Dublin Road off the Parkway roundabout, close to all of the major employment and educational facilities in the area including the University Of Limerick, National Technological Park, Castletroy Secondary College and several very well regarded primary schools.

For those commuting the property is only a stone’s throw from the motorway network surrounding Limerick. Many shops such as Parkway and Childers Road shopping centres, Lidl and many more.

Seldom does an opportunity arise to acquire a home on Singland Drive, this highly sought-after area of Limerick. All in all 'Valencia' is a superbly positioned family home, while in need of modernisation, this home is well worth viewing!

________________

AT A GLANCE

Location: Valencia, Singland Drive, Dublin Road

Description: Three bedroom, one bath bungalow

Price: €269,000

Seller: O'Connor Murphy Estate Agents

Contact: Declan Barry on 061 279300

*SPONSORED CONTENT