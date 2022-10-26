Search

26 Oct 2022

Uber launch taxi service in Limerick

Uber has launched a taxi service in Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

26 Oct 2022 8:00 AM

UBER have launched a taxi service in Limerick, making it the first city the company have launched in Ireland outside Dublin. 

From today people will be able to book a taxi through the app after a significant increase in demand in Limerick.

The first drivers on Uber are already on the road and they aim to bring at least 100 on to the platform by the end of the year. 

Uber is already well-established in the city, with Limerick home to around 400 staff in the companies' Centre of Excellence, which provides expert customer support to millions of riders across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

Kieran Harte, General Manager of Uber in Ireland, said: "We are extremely proud to launch Uber in Limerick where we have been seeing increased demand for our services.

"Expanding Uber to the city will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit."

Izatullah Durani, a local Taxi driver in Limerick and one of the first to sign up with Uber, said: "I’m very excited to be one of Uber’s first drivers in Limerick.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting more locals and visitors alike that book through the Uber app, Limerick is a beautiful city and I can’t wait to see more of it on my Uber trips."

