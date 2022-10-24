Search

24 Oct 2022

Mayor honours Limerick Civil Defence for its vital work during Covid-19

The Mayoral Reception for Limerick Civil Defence took place at County Hall | PICTURES: Liam Burke

24 Oct 2022 10:00 PM

THE Mayor of the city and county, Cllr Francis Foley, has honoured Limerick Civil Defence to recognise its achievements in assisting during Covid-19 and with Ukrainian refugees.

A special parchment and certificate was presented to representatives of Limerick Civil Defence during a Mayoral Reception which took place at County Hall in Dooradoyle.

A number of council officials and several volunteers attended the event including Michael J. Ryan who has served with Limerick Civil Defence for more than 61 years.

Kay Kennington, Chief Emergency Management Officer with the HSE and Cecilia O'Flaherty, the local authority's Civil Defence Officer also attended.

Civil Defence is a volunteer-based organisation that supports the front line emergency services such as An Garda Siochána, the National Ambulance Service and local fire and rescue services.

It has over 3,500 volunteer members throughout Ireland, including a large number of Limerick.

Local News

