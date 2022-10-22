Limerick farmers to meet over rise in trespassing incidents

LIMERICK IFA is to hold an open meeting next week to discuss farm trespass, hunting with dogs on farmers’ lands and crime prevention.

It takes place on Tuesday, October 25 in the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare at 8.30pm.

Limerick IFA chairman Sean Lavery said there has been an upsurge throughout the county in uninvited visitors coming onto farmland and “causing distress and worry for farmers and landowners”.

“Very often the farmer encounters these visitors alone and by themselves in remote locations. Speaking with farmers they feel insecure, threatened, and unsure what to do. The closure of local garda stations has resulted in a loss of engagement at local level and response times to callouts has further increased insecurity,” said Mr Lavery.

Limerick IFA has received “numerous calls” recently from farmers reporting incidents of people coming onto their farms.

“They can be casual walkers but of most concern is groups with dogs who proceed to release the dogs, causing worry to cattle and sheep. When challenged the walkers say they are only hunting vermin and they are free to do so. In the worst cases the farmers are threatened for stating their opposition to hunting on their lands. Other issues are theft of equipment, damage to gates, fencing and water troughs,” said Mr Lavery, who called the open meeting in response to this increase in trespassing in County Limerick over the last year.

Speakers on the night will include a senior superintendent who will discuss the gardai’s role in crime prevention and support of the farming community

James Staines, IFA solicitor, will discuss all aspects of the law around trespass. He will explain what rights farmers have, to prevent access by legal means.

Barry Carey, crime prevention executive with IFA, has years of practical experience dealing with these issues across the country especially in North County Dublin.

A spokesperson for the National Association of Regional Game Councils, who represent properly organised and insured hunters, will also be available on the night to answer questions on how they operate

A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson will explain what legal hunting is especially around hunting hares and rabbits. And a Limerick City and County Council representative will explain how the dog warden service operates.

All are welcome to attend.