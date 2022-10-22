Search

22 Oct 2022

Obituary: Former journalist Dermot Mullane was a voice for Munster

Obituary: Former journalist Dermot Mullane was a voice for Munster

Limerick Live reporter

22 Oct 2022 9:00 PM

ONE of the country’s most distinguished journalists and broadcasters, Dermot Mullane, has passed away leaving a legacy of excellent national and international reporting.

Dermot worked for the Irish Times and RTÉ for over 40 years and made Ballina, County Tipperary his home when he retired and lived there with his wife, Kay McGuinness, formerly of Southern Advertising

During his time working with the Irish Times, Dermot rose through the ranks very quickly and was given a lot of important national and international stories to cover.

When he moved to RTÉ in the 1970s, he was also promoted quickly and soon became the presenter and editor of the late-night foreign news programme, Newsnight.

Dermot then progressed to become the founding editor of the television Six-One News and the News at One.

He was then promoted to a senior managerial post with responsibility for the introduction of new technology into RTÉ. This was a difficult task, but one which Dermot succeeded in achieving because of his ability to blend his knowledge of new technology and journalistic skills.

One of Dermot’s other great passions was rugby. He was a member of UL Bohs club in Limerick and a great supporter of Munster Rugby. He and Kay travelled to many of Munster’s away matches and made many good friends during these trips.

During his time living in Ballina, Dermot became an integral part of the local community and he formed many friendships in the Simply Delicious café where was an almost daily customer.

Dermot also loved his boat, Gracious Lady, called after his wife, Kay. They had many years of very enjoyable and sociable boating on Lough Derg where they made many new friends and acquaintances.

Dermot died on October 7 at his home in Ballina after a long Parkinson’s illness.

He is survived by his wife Kay; son Eric and a wider community of family and friends.

