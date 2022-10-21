Three Limerick authors shortlisted for book awards

THREE authors with strong Limerick connections have been shortlisted for book awards.

Donal Ryan, Kit de Waal and Marian Keyes have been selected for their latest work, for the An Post Book Awards 2022.

To recognise the best of Irish writing talent, the awards bring together a vast community passionate about books – authors, readers, booksellers, publishers, and librarians.

The awards feature a diverse mix of new and established writers across 18 categories, including Children, Cookbook, Crime Fiction, Non-fiction, Non-fiction, Sports, Lifestyle, Short Story, Irish language, Poem, Newcomer, Teen and Young Adult, and Irish Published.

The shortlist for the 2022 awards was announced on Thursday.

Colleagues at the University of Limerick, Donal Ryan and Kit de Waal have been shortlisted for their latest work. Donal’s The Queen of Dirt Island has been selected for Eason Novel of the Year, and Kit’s memoir, Without Warning and Only Sometimes, has been selected for the Dubray Biography of the Year Award.

Limerick born, Marian Keyes, has been selected for the National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year, with Again Rachel – the sequel to Rachel’s Holiday.

The Other authors on the shortlist include Catherine Ryan Howard, Graham Norton, Sue Divin, Zak Moradi, Edel Coffey, Sally Rooney, Charlie Bird, Roisín O’Donnell, Darach Ó Scolaí, Maggie O’Farrell, John Creedon, Gina and Karol Daly, Eoin Colfer, Dr. Hazel Wallace, Kellie Harrington, Judge Gillian Hussey, Amy Huberman, Bono, and many more.

As the shortlisted authors have been announced, An Post Irish Book Awards are now asking members of the public to cast their votes online for the best books of the year until November 10 - click here.

Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, Brendan Corbett, commented: “This year’s shortlist, once again, displays the talent of Irish writers and exemplifies the diversity of Ireland’s literary culture. Each category is steeped with exceptional writing and truly deserving writers and authors, as well as publishers and booksellers.”

The winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony which takes place at the Convention Centre in Dublin, on November 23.