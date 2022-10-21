RTÉ to mark University of Limerick's 50th anniversary with TV broadcast

TO celebrate half a century of third-level education at the University of Limerick (UL), a special feature will be screened on RTÉ One television this Friday night.
To hear and learn about the history of the college, the Nationwide team visited the campus where they spoke to students about their college life.
The programme will also give an insight into what UL has to offer students including at the more than 70 clubs and societies.
We visit University of Limerick which has been to the fore of university education in the Midwest since 1972— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) October 21, 2022
on #RTENationwide Friday 21st October @RTEOne 7pm@ULLibrary @Hayes_Cait @journalismatUL @SilkeHenry @chrismbrennan @ciara_mccaffrey @AlliedHealthUL @duncanmaciver #ul50 pic.twitter.com/a3DTYqku6Y
Founded in 1972, the University of Limerick is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year with a series of events planned to mark the milestone.
Viewers of Nationwide will also learn of the development plans for UL’s modern facility, which has been at the fore of education in the Mid-West for many years.
Nationwide airs on RTÉ One television and the RTÉ Player at 7pm this Friday.
