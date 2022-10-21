Irish Water issues update on plans to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Limerick

IRISH Water has revealed it is progressing plans to construct new wastewater treatment plants in the Limerick villages of Foynes and Glin.

And the State water utility say it is also in the process of upgrading its plants at Castletroy, Bunlicky, Hospital, Croom, Dromcollogher, Adare and Newcastle West.

The company, which took over the management of water networks across the country from councils, said the building of treatment plants has led to improvements in the quality of receiving water.

Since 2014, 60% of raw sewage discharges (by volume) have been eliminated through targeted investment in new sewerage infrastructure where none existed previously, and Irish Water says it is on target to eliminate nearly all of the remainder by 2025.

Regional operations manager for Irish Water Ian O’Mahony stated: "The scale of delivery of this critical infrastructure is unprecedented: last year we invested €367 million in Ireland’s wastewater – the highest ever in a single year – and we are on track to increase that further over the coming years as we strive to deliver best in class wastewater services and infrastructure for Ireland now and in the future."