19 Oct 2022

Limerick colleges prepare to host first open days since Covid pandemic

The TUS Moylish will open its doors to prospective students this Thursday and Friday

Reporter:

David Hurley

19 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

THIRD-LEVEL institutions in Limerick are preparing to host their first fully in-person open days since the onset of Covid-19.

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), Mary Immaculate College and University of Limerick will all be opening their doors this Thursday and Friday. 

TUS, formerly Limerick Institute of Technology, says it will be the first time since 2019 that secondary school students will have unlimited access to the Moylish Campus and Limerick School of Art and Design, Clare Street Campus, to learn all about what the one-year-old technological university has to offer.

Students will also have the opportunity to see first-hand the campuses’ facilities, attend topical talks, learn about courses, meet their future lecturers and other TUS staff and students.

Director of Marketing and Communications Shane Malone said: “With the onset of the pandemic in 2020 we learnt to adapt to life through a screen. We explored new places and things through technology, and while this was invaluable during the pandemic, I think students are looking for in person interactions now. To truly appreciate life on campus, it is important for second level students to walk the corridors of the campuses, meet their lecturers, the students they will follow into lecture halls, labs and classrooms, and even sample the student restaurants. This Thursday and Friday they will have that opportunity to engage in a real way with college life."

The open days take place between 9.30am to 1pm and attendees must register in advance.

Separately, Mary Immaculate College we'll also open its doors to thousands of prospective students over the two days.

The Limerick campus will be open from 9am to 3pm and this will provide an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in studying at MIC to learn more about the undergraduate programmes on offer at its campuses in Limerick and Thurles.

The University of Limerick will also welcome prospective students to its award-winning campus this Thursday and Friday.

Attendees will get the chance to attend programme talks, facilities tours, learn all about its supports and chat to current students.

"We have two jam packed days to bring you, covering both our undergraduate and postgraduate options so make sure to register to see why UL could be the right fit for you," said a spokesperson.

The numbers registered to attend on Thursday has reached capacity but there is some availability on Friday.

Local News

