Limerick Property Watch: Wonderful home in Old Westfields

This property is superbly located within an easy stroll to Limerick City centre
ROONEY Auctioneers are proud to present "Orby", 13 Old Westfields, built in 1930 and situated on the sought-after North Circular Road.
Rarely does a property of this calibre and location come to the market. Beautifully set on a large private site with car parking to the front and long south facing rear garden which offers plenty of space for expansion to back of the property (Sub to PP).
Superbly located within an easy stroll to Limerick City centre, it is also within easy walking distance to all local amenities, national & secondary schools, TUS Moylish, Thomond Park and TUS Gaelic Grounds.
The property is also within easy access to the M7/M20 motorways, via the Limerick Tunnel and the N18.
The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance porch leading to the entrance hallway, 2 reception rooms, kitchen. On the first floor there are 4 bedrooms, and the main bathroom.
AT A GLANCELocation: Orby, 13 Old Westfields, North Circular Road, Limerick city
