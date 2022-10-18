Shannon Airport to make dreams come true with 'once in a lifetime' trip to Disneyland Paris

Search

18 Oct 2022

Shannon Airport are offering the chance to go to Disneyland, Paris

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

18 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport has launched a fantastic 'once in a lifetime' competition ahead of World Kindness Day which falls next month.

The airport homes to makes one family's “dreams come true” with a once in a lifetime 'all expenses paid' trip to Disneyland Paris.

To celebrate the recent launch of the Vueling service to Paris Orly, the team at Shannon Airport have launched a competition on its social media channels

Launching the competition, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “To coincide with World Kindness Day on November 13, we have decided to make ‘dreams come true’ for one special family with an all-expenses paid trip to Disneyland Paris."

Ms Considine referenced the last two and a half years, saying it has had a huge impact on travel and the aviation industry, but that the support of passengers has always kept The Shannon Airport Group smiling and feeling positive.

"We want to give back and help create a special life memory for a family of four, by sending them to ‘the happiest place on earth’ Disneyland Paris, for a well-deserved break. We will be announcing the winner of this magical trip on World Kindness Day," she said.

The prize, which is worth €2,500, consists of return flights to Paris from Shannon for a family of four, free parking at Shannon Airport, two-day passes for all the family to Disneyland Paris.

The prize also includes a three-night stay at the 4-star Grand Magic Hotel, just eight minutes away from the theme park. Transfers from Orly Airport to the hotel are also included. 

Having launched in September, the new Shannon-Paris service operates every Monday and Friday, landing at Paris Orly airport, which is just 13km from Paris city centre. 

