18 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Catch of the week at Salmon Weir

Limerick Property Watch: Catch of the week at Salmon Weir

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this hugely impressive Georgian-style family home located in one of Limerick’s most sought-after residential suburbs

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

18 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this exceptional five-bedroom family home which is well presented and located in a peaceful and established residential cul-de-sac of all detached houses.

No 21 Salmon Weir, Annacotty is the perfect property for any young family, professionals or investors searching for a stylish, modern home which should appeal to so many buyers so early viewing is recommended.

The interior is presented in good general condition with modern neutral tones throughout and a wonderful private and sunny rear garden.

The living and bedroom accommodation is bright, spacious and well proportioned and when relaxing one can enjoy a meandering stroll along the banks of the nearby Mulcair River.

The location is ideal, within walking distance to Annacotty village and only a few minutes drive to all main roads and the motorway (M7, M20), local schools, both primary and secondary, churches, pubs and restaurants and an array of fantastic sporting amenities including UL Bohs RFC, Monaleen GAA Club, Aisling Annacotty FC, Castletroy Golf Club and, of course, some of the best facilities in the country at UL including a 50-metre swimming pool.

Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 21 Salmon Weir, Annacotty
Description: Five bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €370,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: Paul Crosse on (087) 2026886

