17 Oct 2022

Limerick's Niamh Nolan 'gave it everything' despite being eliminated on the Voice UK

Niamh performed a rendition of Black Hole by Griff in the callback round of the competition

Niamh performed a rendition of Black Hole by Griff in the callback round of the competition

Cathal Doherty

17 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S Niamh Nolan says she “gave it everything” following her final performance on the popular singing competition the Voice UK.

Niamh blasted through the first round of the singing competition where contestants try to win the favour of the judges based solely on their voice and not their appearance.

Niamh has enjoyed singing for as long as she can remember and started to get recognised for her voice during the Covid-19 pandemic where she posted videos of herself singing.

The Limerick woman had legendary performers Tom Jones and will.i.am fighting over her in the first round of the competition.

If the judges want you on their team they press their red button and it’s then up to the artist to choose which judge they want to be mentored by.

She chose will.i.am to coach her through the competition.

Niamh appeared on the show once again on Saturday night for the callback round of the show.

Unfortunately, will.i.am could only take three performers to the semi-finals and paired his contestants into three groups to help him make his decision.

Niamh was paired with fellow contestants Kira Mac and Naomi Johnson who had to battle it out, each performing Black Hole by Griff.

“I’m very happy with my performance, I’m happy that I gave it everything and left it out there. There’s nothing else I can do,” Niamh said following her performance on the show.

Even though Niamh gave it her all, in the end will.i.am chose Naomi to go forward to the semi finals after she blew the judges away.

The Limerick woman appeared on Live 95 where she discussed her experience.

“I heard all of [the performers] live and I just knew it was going to be Naomi as will.i.am said she had such a Mariah Carey vibe about her,” Niamh said.

