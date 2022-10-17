In Pictures: Limerick opera fans treated to an evening of arias

Paula Ryan, Corbally, Bernie Costelloe, Ballinacurra, Therese O'Donovan, Shelbourne Road and Anne Moane, Caherdavin | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
OPERA FANS were treated to an Evening of Arias thanks to the return of the Limerick Opera Festival.
The sold-out event returned to the Green Yard Cafe as part of the Global Irish Festival.
Familiar faces gathered to enjoy the event which took place on Thursday, October 13 at the popular cafe.
The Green Yard is one of the most fashionable venues in Limerick City. The stylish interior and the leafy courtyard combine to provide a unique setting, which saw operatic performances delivered by David Howes and Jean Wallace.
While enjoying the performances on offer, the audience also enjoyed food and drinks in one of Limerick’s most preferred dining locations.
