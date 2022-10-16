Search

16 Oct 2022

Limerick father's concern over absence of 'out of hours' Camhs service

According to the man, youngsters are directed to either their own doctor, otherwise Shannondoc or the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick at 'out of hours' times

Nick Rabbitts

16 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

A LIMERICK father-of-three has expressed concern at the fact a key mental health service for youngsters is not available at weekends and evenings.

The man, who requested not to be identified in order to protect his eldest daughter, 15, who is using the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Cahms), has said if she is struggling, she cannot turn to it out of hours.

Instead, youngsters are directed to either their own doctor, otherwise Shannondoc or the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

A spokesperson for the HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare confirmed this is the case with Limerick’s three community mental health teams operating from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Cahms provides support to children up to the age of 17, and the man, who lives in Moyross, feels there is inadequate care if you are below 18 out of hours.

Two weeks ago, he felt his daughter who suffers from depression and anxiety needed help just after 5pm on a Friday.

He said he initially attempted to call Camhs, but it went straight to an answering machine.

He then called UHL, and a crisis nurse called back two hours later.

“Unfortunately, I was told because of her age, there was no over-weekend support. What they could do is bring her into the hospital and keep her there on the Friday to the Monday morning,” the man claimed.

He said he decided against this feeling the emergency department – or anywhere else in the hospital – would not be a suitable environment for a teenager who was in distress like his daughter was.

Instead, he, his wife and his grandparents provided round-the-clock support to the teen so as to ensure she was not left alone with her thoughts.

The father, who is a popular figure in the northside community, acknowledges he is fortunate to be able to provide this car to his daughter.

He knows many other children might not be in the same position.

“We have reached out a few times over the weekend, and not received any help,” he claims.

In response, a spokesperson said children needing the Camhs service must be referred through their doctor.

The spokesperson confirmed Camhs’s operating time.

And they added if any parent or guardian has a concern about their child outside of office hours, they are advised to contact Shannondoc at 0818 123500 or 061-459500, or their own doctor.

“In an emergency situation you are advised to attend the emergency department,” the spokesperson added.

_______________________

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article please contact:

Samaritans helpline 116 123

Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48

Pieta House on 1800 247 247

Alternatively, you can visit www.jigsaw.ie for tailored youth mental health support, or telephone 061-974510.

