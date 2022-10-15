In Pictures : Tiny Little Histories exhibition opens at Limerick Gallery City of Art

THE GAFF, a resource for community and voluntary arts in Limerick, has officially opened its Tiny Little Histories exhibition at Limerick City Gallery of Art.
The exhibition, which aims to promote untold or little known historical stories, feature a variety of audio and photographic displays.
The project was piloted in 2021, during the Covid pandemic through online and small in person gatherings to assist artists in creating work throughout Covid.
The group then got funding from the Arts Council and Limerick City and County Council to expand on the idea and create an exhibition.
“We now have ten audio artists, speaking about 10 little known histories which will be accompanied by the work of photographic artist Seán O’Riordan,” explained Maeve McGrath, Curator of the exhibition which run until early next month.
The Tiny Little Histories Audio artists are:
Niamh O’Brien | The Ban | Kildimo, County Limerick
John Lillis | Black Helicopter | Liscannor, County Clare.
Frank Einstein | Back in Them Days | Limerick city
Seán Horgan | Intergenerational Exchange | Ennis, County Clare
Helena Enright | Island Banks | Limerick city
Monica Spencer | Living in a Castle | Limerick city
Patrick O’Brien | Peacock | Newcastle West, County Limerick
Mairéad Spillane | Women in Contemplative Life | Limerick city
Eoin Ó Kelly | Our Little Eden | Limerick city
Diarmuid McIntyre | Ballyriggan | Kilfinane, County Limerick
