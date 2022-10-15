Search

15 Oct 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Jewel in the heart of the city

This lovely home is located halfway between the Shannon and Ardscoil Rís

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

15 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to bring ‘Blaithin’, Clanmaurice Avenue, North Circular Road, Limerick to the market.

This home has been completely renovated by its current owners and is presented in excellent decorative order with great attention to detail.

The excellent B3 BER rating is a testament to the work and upgrades that this home has undergone. Triple glazed sash windows and original solid hardwood floors are a few of the features available here.

The garden is accessed from the kitchen and is a real showstopper. There is huge storage under the house that can be accessed from the patio.

To the rear is a lovely private and tranquil patio area which is ideal for al fresco dining. There is a landscaped garden with many attractive trees and plants.

Clanmaurice Avenue is a highly sought-after location and for good reason! Situated adjacent to the Ennis Road, there is a host of amenities at hand including JFK primary school, Ardscoil Ris and Villiers secondary schools, and Limerick Lawn Tennis Club all within walking distance.

The riverfront walks and local restaurants and bars including the ever-popular Curragower are all close at hand making this the ideal choice as a family home or downsizing option.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Blaithin, Clanmaurice Avenue, North Circular Road,
Description: Three bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €475,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Orla Sheehan on (061) 418000
