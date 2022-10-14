Children with disabilities to take centre stage in Limerick this weekend

BEYOND Limits – an event for children with disabilities and their families is coming to Limerick this weekend.

Beyond Limits, which is being hosted by the Ombudsman for Children, is about recognising the abilities and the interests of children with disabilities.

The aim of the day-long event at the UL Sport Arena is to give young people the opportunity to hear from children of all abilities and from adults who have faced similar challenges to them.

Over 600 people from across the country are expected to attend on Saturday and children who come to Beyond Limits will also have the chance to try out lots of activities – rugby, soccer, GAA, yoga, music, drama, table tennis, cookery demonstrations, arts, crafts and gaming.

Commenting ahead of Beyond Limits, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon said: “We are so excited to bring this wonderful event to Limerick and to Munster. Beyond Limits is all about empowering and inspiring children and young people with disabilities, and also showing how an inclusive and accessible event like this is not only possible, but can offer so much fun and possibility for all involved."

It's nearly time for Beyond Limits Limerick! ⌛



We're so excited for Beyond Limits to take place THIS SATURDAY in University of Limerick Sports Arena, 11am



There's still some tickets available on: https://t.co/c4omP2K2WT pic.twitter.com/3PNmTTTR18 — Ombudsman for Children (@OCO_ireland) October 12, 2022

Mr Muldoon added that children with disabilities are not included or featured enough in society in general and that Beyond Limits is about hearing their voices and showcasing their personalities.

Speakers and performers throughout the day include Limerick Person of the Year Padraig O'Callaghan; Irish Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane; Jack Kavanagh, Disability Advocate; Dr Colman Noctor, Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist and star of the Late Late Toy Show Saoirse Ruane.

There will be a number of musical performances and activities across the day which runs from 11am to 3pm on Saturday.