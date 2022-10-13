In the line of duty for 100 years in Bruff

THE GARDAI in Bruff marked the centenary celebrations of An Garda Siochana in style including inviting one family who have given almost 100 years continuous service to the force.

Current and retired members, as well as relatives of gardai who died while serving, were invited to the special event in Bruff garda station on Wednesday evening of last week.

They were greeted by Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, Acting Superintendent of County Limerick Pat Brennan and Bruff-based Inspector Gearoid Thompson.

Insp Thompson said it was important to honour retired gardai, those who passed away while serving in Bruff and current members as part of the centenary celebrations.

He said it was a “privilege” to welcome two former guards in their nineties - Tom Coleman and John Crilly, who was brought to the function by recently retired Ballylanders garda John Curtin.

“Tom Coleman and John Crilly would have joined in the early 1950s. It was wonderful they could attend. We were also delighted to welcome Sean Brennan who is the father of current Bruff sergeant Mike Brennan and Valerie who is a sergeant in Store Street in Dublin. Sean’s father Michael joined the guards in 1923 so between Sean, his father and his two children they have 99 years service and counting.

“Sean had the distinction of serving with his father and both son and daughter before he retired in 1999. And to top it off Michael’s brother John also served in the early days of the force. Not to mention Denis Hurley - the father of Mike’s wife Noelle - also served in Bruff. It’s a unique and very proud family story,” said Insp Thompson.

Many stories were told as attendees reminisced. An old Ford Anglia patrol car added to the nostalgia.

Medals were presented to the families of two Bruff gardai who died while serving.

Relatives of Garda Jim Byrne, who was shot on duty in 1946, attended. Two nephews - Jim and Hugh Byrne - and Jim’s wife Helen travelled from Wicklow.

The husband and parents of Garda Annette Ahern (née Courtney), who died unexpectedly in 2017, were also presented with a medal in her memory. Gary Ahern and his parents-in-law John and Brenda came from Cork.

Insp Thompson said it was very “poignant” as they remembered the gardai who had gone before them.

A commemorative plaque was presented to Catherine Hogan, the daughter of recently deceased Mary Hogan who was the cleaner for decades in the old and new stations.

A plaque was also presented to Detective Sergeant Ted Riordan -the only current member who served in both the old and new Bruff stations.

A special cake with a picture of the station was cut by retired sergeant Bill Harhen as he was instrumental in the transition from the old to the new station.

“The night was a celebration of garda staff and the massive contribution they make. They were also given commemorative coins. For me, personally, it was great to see retired members who had a big influence on me when I first came down to the Limerick Division and who meant a lot to me. It was a wonderful day and night,” said Insp Thompson, who thanked Chief Supt Roche, Acting Supt Brennan, Garda Tommy Commane, the Little Blue Heroes, St Joseph’s Foundation, Sgt Lorraine Mulcahy for all her work organising the event, and all the attendees.