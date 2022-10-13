Search

13 Oct 2022

Completion date for new athletics hub in County Limerick confirmed

The Regional Athletics Hub will be located in Newcastle West

Cian Ó Broin

13 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A COMPLETION date for a large new athletics hub in County Limerick has been announced.

The Limerick Regional Athletics Hub in Newcastle West is nearing completion, Limerick City and County Council has confirmed.

The date for the final layering of the track surface will now take place in the Spring of 2023.

The process of applying the final layer to the World Athletics standard track is weather dependent. A significant increase in rainfall in September 2022 means the climate conditions are now "not conducive to laying the final layer before the spring."

Gordon Daly, Director of Community, Tourism and Culture with Limerick City and County Council said that the inclement weather has put a stall on the final layer of the track.

"However the delay until Spring 2023, is necessary to ensure this top class facility is built and maintained to the highest possible standard," he added.

Major shake up of garda management in Limerick announced

The Limerick council funded facility contains an athletics track to international World Athletics standard, floodlights for the track, a fully lit walking path on the track perimeter, field sports such as shot putt, discuss, hammer, javelin, long jump, high jump and pole vault as well as car, bus and bicycle parking along with toilets and a water point.

Additional funding has been provided by the Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund, Hinterland funding from the Department of Housing and the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

Ben Noonan, Senior Executive Engineer with Limerick City and County stated that laying a sports track surface of this standard requires specific climatic conditions. 

"In order to ensure we have a track to the highest of standards we must adhere to best practice and expertise thus lay the track when the weather conditions are conducive to doing so. All other works on the site will be completed by the end of 2022," he said.

