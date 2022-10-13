Limerick Property Watch: Plant your roots at The Elms

ROONEYS are delighted to introduce “The Elms”, Ennis Road to the market.

This stunningly beautiful, superb detached property is situated on the sought-after residential area of the Ennis Road and comes to the market in immaculate condition.

The Elms oozes elegance and sophistication along with well proportioned, brightly appointed rooms.

Accommodation on the ground floor consists of a beautifully appointed entrance hallway, two large reception rooms, beautiful modern extended open plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with large bi-fold doors opening to the large rear patio and dining area.

The kitchen is a bright modern unique kitchen with large centre island. There is also a large utility room and & shower room.

Upstairs is the spacious main bathroom and three bedrooms, with the front double having an ensuite bathroom and the main bedroom also having a large walk-in wardrobe and an extra large ensuite bathroom.

Wrought iron electric gated entrance with intercom leads to a cobblelock driveway giving ample car parking and turning space. To the rear is beautiful South facing porcelain tiled patio and dining area with ambient outdoor lighting.

The Elms has been completely renovated and extended to an incredibly high spec and with an impeccable finish. Replumbed, rewired, replastered and in turn key condition, The Elms is truly a unique, special property.

The property is also superbly located within an easy stroll to Limerick city centre, it is also within easy walking distance to all local amenities, national and secondary schools, Limerick Institute of Technology, Thomond Park and TUS Gaelic Grounds.

It is within easy access to the M7/M20 motorways, via the Shannon tunnel, and the N18.

Viewing is highly recommended of this superb, elegant property.

AT A GLANCE

Location: The Elms, Ennis Road, Ennis Road,Description: Three bedroom, four bath detached homePrice: Price on Application