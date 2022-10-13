Search

13 Oct 2022

Dunnes Stores seeks permission to expand flagship Limerick store

Dunnes Stores is seeking permission to expand its premises at the Jetland Shopping Centre | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Kevin O'Connor

13 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

POPULAR grocery, clothing and household wares seller Dunnes Stores intends to apply for planning permission to expand one of its premises in Limerick city.

The We Better Value Unlimited Company (WBVUC) has stated its intention to apply to the local authority for planning permission at the Ennis Road store.

The parent company and owner of the Jetland Shopping Centre has already made three planning applications this year.

The proposed development will consist of an 276 square-metre extension to the Dunnes Stores unit which will provide for a “home and grocery shopping pick room”.

It will also consist of a van loading zone, van parking spaces, signage and all other associated site works/services.

It is understood the new development will facilitate the roll-out of a home-delivery service in Limerick.

The store has previously undergone major renovations at the shopping centre on Ennis Road.

The last of these major renovations was completed in 2019 which transformed the shop into Limerick’s flagship Dunnes Stores and consists of collaborations with some of the leading names in Irish food, fashion and homeware.

The Jetland Shopping Centre was previously home to the Jetland Ballroom which saw major artists such as Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison perform at the premises in the 1960s.

