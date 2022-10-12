Thousands of Limerick people to receive fuel allowance this winter

OVER 17,000 Limerick people are expected to receive a fuel allowance with many more to qualify for the payment this year.

The national fuel allowance scheme for the 2022/23 season will help many households in Limerick with their heating costs this winter.

The Fuel Allowance scheme is a means tested payment to assist pensioners and other long-term social welfare dependent households with their winter heating costs.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys TD announced the start of the National Fuel Allowance Scheme which will be paid over 28 weeks.

The payment will be made at a weekly rate of €33. It can also be claimed by way of two lump sums if people prefer.

An additional €400 once off lump sum payment will be made to all households who receive the fuel allowance which was announced by Minister Humphreys as part of the 2023 Budget.

This once off payment will be issued on November 14, 2022 and will bring the total fuel allowance payment to €1,324 per household.

Limerick City and Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the news: “17,074 people in Limerick who are entitled to the fuel allowance will now be able to avail of it as we approach the winter.

“In addition, as part of Budget 2023, Minister Humphreys secured funding for the largest ever expansion of the fuel allowance scheme. This expansion will bring many more Limerick households into the scheme. This will be of particular benefit for older people with a new means test taking effect for over 70s from January,” Deputy O’Donnell added.

The over 70s means test will allow a single person to have a weekly income of €500 per week and a couple to have an income of €1,000 per week and still receive the fuel allowance.

The changes are estimated to bring a further 81,000 people into the fuel allowance nationally.