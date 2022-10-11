Limerick citizens turn out to special Mass to remember Donegal victims

CLOSE TO 100 Limerick citizens joined in prayer as part of a special Mass organised by the Redemptorist's to remember the victims of the Creeslough explosion in Donegal.

Cars filtered in through the gates of Mount Saint Alphonsus on South Circular Road in Limerick city this evening for the special tribute Mass led by Redemptorist Rector Fr Seamus Enright.

Fr Enright opened the Mass, saying: "This evening we are going to pray especially for those who have lost their lives in that awful tragedy in Creeslough and for their relatives and that whole community."

Ten candles were lit, each one in remembrance of a life lost in the explosion that took place at the Applegreen Service Station in Donegal last Friday.

The special Mass of remembrance in Limerick fell on the very same day that the first of the funerals of the 10 victims - four men, three women and three young people, were laid to rest in the Donegal village.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, a 24-year-old fashion designer who was due to start a new job in Belfast and Martin McGill, a 49-year-old carer and Celtic fan, took place today.

Fr Seamus Enright closed the service by taking another moment to acknowledge the 10 victims in Creeslough.

One Limerick city resident and regular attendee at Mount Saint Alphonsus described the innocent deaths of young and old in Donegal as a "terribly sad tragedy" and said that she wanted to show her respects to their families and grieving community.

"God love their families, it is hard to even imagine losing a loved one in that manner. God rest their souls," she added.