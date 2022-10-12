Search

12 Oct 2022

Woman linked with pictures from coach trip - thanks to Limerick Live!

Nuala Mangan pictured at the top of the Long Walk in Windsor

Nick Rabbitts

12 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman has been reunited with a picture she had taken outside Windsor Castle in England following an appeal on this web site.

Nuala Mangan, who lives in Carrigkerry, was part of a coach tour which took in the historic town near London.

Here, she wanted to get a photograph taken outside the famous castle which serves as a key residence for the British royal family.

Unfortunately, her telephone was out of power - but luckily for her, Juan Pemberton, who lives in the town was on hand to capture the moment.

In Pictures: Blessing of the pets event takes place in Limerick parish

However, he ran into problems when attempting to contact Nuala after, leading him to issue an appeal to Limerick Live, which we published yesterday.

And following this, Nuala has been in contact, and was reunited with the pictures after her sister saw our article.

"It was a coach tour, I saw it advertised ages ago, and I just decided to go to that part of England. I was interested in seeing Windsor Castle, because I was interested in Princess Diana. Then I saw it was the burial place of King Henry VIII, so that really pushed me," she said.

Windsor, and the Long Walk leading up to the castle has become a focal point of the worldwide media attention in recent weeks following the sad death of the British queen Elizabeth II. Nuala had visited the town prior to her passing in August.

"She was almost like a mother figure to the nation," she said.

She took a moment out to also thank Juan for his kindness in making contact with us.

