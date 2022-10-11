In Pictures: Blessing of the pets event takes place in Limerick parish

PETS of all shapes and sizes were blessed recently at an event organised through St Lelia's Church in Limerick city.
The free event saw pet-owners bring their cats, dogs and birds to the St Munchin's Community Centre Allotments in Ballynanty where Fr Pat Seaver was on hand to perform the blessings.
Dozens of parishioners attended while others travelled from elsewhere in the city with their canine, feline and avian friends.
