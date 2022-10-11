Indian community brings Durga Puja celebrations to Limerick GAA club

Search

11 Oct 2022

Indian community bring Durga Puja celebrations to Limerick GAA club

Members of the Indian community celebrating Durga Puja last week

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

11 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

A LIMERICK GAA club was set alight with Hindu culture as the Indian Cultural Association Limerick (ICAL) celebrated one of their most important cultural festivals of the year.

The ICAL brought their Durga Puja celebrations to Ahane GAA club with support from the Indian and Irish communities.

The three-day cultural festival celebrates the Hindu goddess Durga who according to Hindu mythology is the mother of the universe.

The celebrations consisted of various pujas (worships), cultural programmes including Bollywood music, garba dancing with DJ music, a religious quiz for children and adults, a cultural and religious art competition for children and various cultural performances by children and adults.

Durga Puja is considered to be one of the most important festivals of Hindu culture and is celebrated throughout India by diverse communities.

This festival is also known as Navratri, which means nine nights, celebrated from the day after the new moon day called Amavasya.

Limerick City West and Fianna Fáil Cllr Abdul Kalam Azad Talukder attended the event showed his support for the Indian community by wishing them well in their upcoming celebrations.

