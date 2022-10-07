BREAKING: Woman charged with the murder of four-year-old Limerick boy

A WOMAN has been charged this Friday with the murder of a four-year-old boy in Limerick.

Tegan McGhee, of no fixed abode, was charged with the murder of Mason O'Connell by Detective Garda Shane O'Neill at Limerick District Court this Friday morning.

The child sustained serious injuries at an address in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13, 2021 and passed away on March 16 at Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

Det Garda O'Neill gave evidence of arresting Ms McGhee at an address in Newcastle West on Thursday evening at 8pm.

The detective garda outlined to the court that the defendant was later charged with the murder of Mason O'Connell and one count of child cruelty under the Children's Act.

"She made no reply to the charges after caution," said Det Garda O'Neill.

Ms McGhee, who was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, did not speak during the short procedural hearing.

Sergeant Sean Murray, who represented the State, said the DPP's directions were for prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Criminal Court. Ms McGhee, who was represented by solicitor Darach McCarthy, was remanded in custody by Judge Patricia Harney.

The case was adjourned until October 11 for service of the book of evidence.

Ms McGhee's partner at the time of the death of Mason - John Paul O'Connell, with an address at Murroe, Co Limerick - was also before the court.

Mr O'Connell, the father of Mason, was arrested at an address in Murroe on Thursday evening.

Det Garda Niall Fitzgerald said he charged Mr O'Connell with four offences - assisting an offender, two child cruelty offences and one of reckless endangerment.

"He made no reply to the charges after caution," said Det Garda Fitzgerald.

Sgt Murray said there was no objection to bail subject to a number of conditions. Mr O'Connell, who was dressed in a black jacket, grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, did not speak during the hearing.

Mr Murray said the DPP's directions were for prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Criminal Court. Mr O'Connell, who was represented by solicitor Sarah Ryan, was remanded on bail to appear on a date in November for service of the book of evidence.

There were a number of outbursts in Limerick District Court during the matter.