06 Oct 2022

Former Limerick garda barracks go on the market

'Signature building' planned for old Limerick garda station

Mary Street garda station has been closed for a decade | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

06 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE FORMER garda barracks at Mary Street have been put on the market by Limerick City and County Council.

Offers are being invited for the former station for in the region of €100,000.

It comes after councillors blocked the sale of the facility earlier this year to a private party, after the local authority had acquired it from the Office of Public Works in 2015.

Council bosses had recommended the site be sold for €100,000 to the Newenham Street Group Ltd, which had promised "a new signature building in Mary Street".

Councillors block plans to sell former Limerick garda station

Although offers are now being invited for the building – with it’s sale being advertised through property web site www.daft.ie – it will still likely be up to council members whether a transaction proceeds.

That’s because local politicians ultimately have the power to decide whether to dispose of land owned by the council.

Local People Before Profit representative, Ruairí Fahy said having knocked on doors in Mary Street, most people said they wanted them turned into apartments to tackle the housing shortage in the area.

He said there is “serious potential” to use the building for this purpose.

“With the number of derelict properties that are making their way into the council’s hands the council needs to start directly redeveloping them instead of selling them to private owners and hoping that they return them to use,” he added.

Council is also utilising the online property portal to sell 1-4 Verdant Place at King’s Island for €120,000.

