Search

09 Oct 2022

Teachers at Limerick school to catwalk alongside models to raise funds

Teachers to catwalk alongside models to raise funds for their primary school

Aine Ahern, deputy principal; Eve Donavan, model; Asta Lee, Holman Lee Agency and (front) pupils Holly Deane, Max Fitzsimons, Sarah Madigan, Shane Deane and Ellen McCarthy

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

09 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

LIMERICK teachers will cat-walk alongside models to raise funds for their primary school.

In association with the Celia Holman Lee Agency, the Salesian Primary School fashion show will be a fun event with a lot of prizes to be won on the night, including concert tickets.

In a bid to raise funds for a new library and a sensory pod, the school's fashion show will see some of the teachers and the school's principal on the catwalk alongside models from Celia Holman Lee Agency.

Organiser, Anna Walsh, said: “There’s great excitement around the school and once again. Even the caretaker is joining in with fathers, so we’re looking forward to having a bit of craic with them as well.”

Limerick billionaire to spend millions to turn derelict mansion into 'spectacular home'

The Salesian Primary School fashion show will take place on October 20, in The Strand Hotel, Limerick - tickets here.

According to Ms Walsh, the government doesn’t give enough funding to schools these days.

 “The school needed a new library, so they're going to renovate that. But also, the main thing is a sensory pod, which would benefit children in the school, they would love to be able to get it for children with additional needs. But once again, funding is very hard to get and there's not that much room in the school grounds,” she commented.

Ahead of the events, children created posters for the fashion show and won prizes for their creative work.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media