07 Oct 2022

Soda-so good as Limerick business earns dough

Jane Conlon runs Sodalicious cafe, based in Lower Cecil Street

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

07 Oct 2022 8:15 AM

GIVEN the cost-of-living crisis, it’s often said business owners ‘knead’ a bit of a boost right now.

That’s exactly what Jane Conlon of popular city centre cafe Sodalicious has got after she was named one of five entrepreneurs from across the country to receive a grant of €10,000 and 12 months of business coaching.

Ms Conlon, whose cafe is located in Lower Cecil Street, won the prize as part of Visa’s second She’s Next grant programme, created to boost and empower women entrepreneurship.

Ms Conlon beat more than 350 other applicants, with entries to the contest up by more than 60% on the campaign’s debut in 2021.

“The quality of entries received this year has been truly incredible and it is encouraging to see so many extremely talented female business owners in Ireland,” said Mandy Lamb, Visa’s managing director for Ireland and Britain, “We know that many female-run businesses still need support, which is why we’re delighted to be able to offer five worthy winners an even bigger grant this year, on top of the coaching.”

The Sodalicious boss joined entrepreneurs from Donegal, Waterford, Dublin and Sligo in winning prizes.

