Play with a difference comes to Limerick's Friar's Gate Theatre

According to Reeling in the Years, it's 25 years since Mike (from Fair City) got left at the altar when Helen ran off with Paul. Ah no!

Well, Mike is now Mick and he's got a new woman in his life, Dolly.

Actor Seamus Moran, who played Mike, in the TV show, will be in the Friar's Gate Theatre, Kilmallock on Saturday, October 8 at 8pm as part of a nationwide tour with his new play Dolly and Mick.

Tickets: €18/€16. For bookings ring 063 98727 or see friarsgate.ie

It’s a gig in a play with comedy, drama, singing and storytelling - and overall a fun, entertaining night out.

In the production Mick is a widower from Limerick, and Dolly is a divorcee from Arkansas. They both know their relationship is in trouble. Mick thinks they just need a break. Dolly knows the only way to save their relationship is to give up the act.

A funny, engaging story with a poignant denouement and several live songs that echo the love and hope, disillusion and despair, passion and perseverance that colours their story.