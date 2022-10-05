Search

05 Oct 2022

Sporty Limerick family face fitness battle on new series of popular RTÉ show

Limerick family gear up for popular RTÉ show

The Sheehans with their coach and Munster Rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan

Cathal Doherty

05 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK family will battle it out with three other families in the second episode of the new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The Sheehans from Fedamore will hit our screens next Sunday night as the competition for a place in the quarterfinals of the show heats up.

Margie (49) and her children Ben (18), Joshua (16) and Danny (14) will have to work together to make it to the next round of the show.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is a show that challenges families from all over the country to take part in extreme endurance challenges that take place anywhere from steep sand dunes to airports to Irish bogs and a 180-metre ski slope.

This year’s series, which began last Sunday, features 16 different families all fighting to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The Sheehan family were shown briefly in the first episode of the new series as team leader - Munster Rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan -  chose to coach the Limerick family.

“We filmed it over the summer and it was a fantastic experience, just brilliant, I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Margie told Limerick Live.

The Sheehans describe themselves as “sporty and competitive at almost everything, unfortunately.”

The family have been long term fans of the show and dreamed of applying but Margie had to wait for her youngest, Danny, to turn 14 as he has watched the show eagerly through the years.

The boys play hurling at both county level and underage whilst also playing rugby.

The Sheehan family also enjoy the gym and golf and Margie has described herself as “the competitive mother for her sins.”

Margie loves to run and enjoys being a taxi to her family after her day job at the University of Limerick.

Watch the Sheehan’s take on the Gallagher’s from Cork, the Burns from Waterford, and the Nugent's from Louth in the second episode of the popular show on RTÉ One on Sunday, October 9 at 6.30pm.

