Suspended sentence for man who stole cider from shop in Limerick town

Kilmallock Courthouse | FILE PHOTO
A KILMALLOCK man who stole three slabs of cider from a local shop will go to jail for two weeks if he reoffends in the next 12 months.
Patrick Ryan, aged 53, of Riverview Estate, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to theft of cider totalling €53.85 at Spar, Lord Edward Street on May 25, 2022.
Judge Patricia Harney asked if it was recovered.
“No,” said Inspector Gearoid Thompson, prosecuting.
Kilmallock court heard Mr Ryan has 20 previous convictions for theft.
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Ryan, said his client is a person who presents with a difficulty with alcohol.
Judge Harney asked if he plans on stopping?
“He does have periods of sobriety when he is very lucid,” said Mr Power, who added that compensation has been paid.
Judge Harney imposed a two week prison sentence suspended for a year.
“If you come before me on any matter in the next year you will serve two weeks in prison,” said Judge Harney.
