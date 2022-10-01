Big increase in road deaths - twelve lost lives in Limerick since January

Figures released to the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of road deaths in Limerick has trebled so far in 2022 | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
THERE HAS been triple the amount of road traffic fatalities on Limerick roads so far in 2022, compared to this time last year.
That is according to statistics released by An Garda Síochána at the most recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.
Provisional figures show there have been more than 100 fatal collisions in Ireland so far this year, 11 of these have been in Limerick, resulting in 12 people losing their lives.
Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche commented that in 2009, 238 deaths on Irish roads were recorded however, there has been a significant change in driver behaviour since then.
Mr Roche also stated that there has been a 16% increase in garda road policing since 2009.
In January, a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed when his bike hit a fence in Southill. The following month, a 12 year-old boy was killed after the car he was driving hit a truck in Newcastle West
In March, a truck driver in his 30s was killed after colliding with a car in Rathkeale. The following June, a teenager passed away after the car he was driving struck a wall.
A couple were killed in a two-car collision just outside Patrickswell in July and in August a teenager was killed in a collision in Cappamore.
This month, a priest was killed in a collision in Newcastle West and a driver in his 70s passed away following a crash in Abbeyfeale.
Three other people passed away following road traffic collisions in east Clare, which is under the jurisdiction of the Limerick division.
Figures released to the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of road deaths in Limerick has trebled so far in 2022 | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Mike McMahon of Mother Macs looking at an energy bill in his pub this Tuesday afternoon | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
The scholarship will help the students study the Masters in Classical String Performance at the University of Limerick
John Kiely pictured with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis | PICTURE: Twitter/@NormaFoleyTD1
Between August 22 and August 28, 391 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Limerick and Clare. | FILE PHOTO
Leonie Lynch, founder of Juspy, with Chloe Meskell, Crecora and Kate O'Hanlon, Kildimo Photo: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.