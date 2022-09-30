Search

30 Sept 2022

Council implore Iarnród Éireann to deal with 'little gurriers' hurling stones from Limerick rail crossings

Cllr Sarah Kiely: Rail bridges 'are a blight on our communities, they look dishevelled and grubby'

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

30 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

COUNCIL members have implored Irish Rail to secure its infrastructure, after reporting instances of "little gurriers" causing chaos in the city.

At this month's full local authority meeting, Cllr Sarah Kiely saw a motion passed calling on the rail provider to secure its bridges, tracks and crossings to prevent access which is currently causing what she's described as "dangerous, unlawful activity."

"Irish Rail is the bane of the lives of many people in Limerick at present," she said, "The unlawful activity on the railway bridges is the most serious and is causing property damage as well as distress to the victims. This has been well publicised and all stakeholders from the gardai to the council to public reps have raised it. The railway crossings, which belong to Irish Rail, are in a very poor state across the city and county. They are a blight on our communities, they look dishevelled and grubby," said the Fine Gael councillor.

She once again raised issues around the rail crossing in Rathbane, saying that Irish Rail has reneged on a commitment to remove rubbish and overgrowth at the site.

"A resident confronted Irish rail inspectors a couple of months ago out of pure frustration, again no action, no answers," she said, "Enough is enough, Irish Rail need to look after their infrastructure , they need to do their bit to improve our communities and ensure safety is a priority for residents and pedestrians and other citizens."

She urged Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade to intervene

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon, Fianna Fail, who said: "I agree with all these sentiments."

A few weeks ago, he said he had visitors from England following the sad passing of his brother.

They went walking under the Rhebogue bridge - "and there were little gurriers up on top hurling very big stones down at cars. These were 12 and 13 year olds putting people in serious danger."

