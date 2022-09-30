Broad daylight assaults in Limerick raise safety concerns

PEOPLE IN Limerick need to be reassured our city centre is safe, says a Limerick councillor after a number of daylight attacks.

Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults that happened in broad daylight last week.

On Wednesday, September 21 a man was attacked by a gang of five males in a “vicious” and “pointless” attack that left him in hospital.

The incident happened on Mungret Street in Limerick city at 3:30pm. The man was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious, receiving a number of head injuries.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance. He has since made a full recovery.

Garda John Finnerty described the attack as “vicious” and “having no place in our society”.

Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are appealing to the public to help them identify the culprits involved.

“Unfortunately we do not have a description of them. There would have been a large number of people either walking on Mungret St or driving by at the time of the attack at 3.30pm.

“If you were one of them and you saw this attack, then please contact the gardaí at Henry Street garda station”.

Local councillor Sarah Kiely said that personal safety is becoming a bigger issue for people.

“If it is a garda resource issue then our TDs need to ask for additional resources. No matter what party they are from, city or county, they need to lobby for more resources.

“Maybe gardaí are burdened with paperwork and such that they are not out and about on the beat like they used to be”.

Elsewhere, two teenagers were taken to University Hospital Limerick after an assault on Rutland Street in the city centre, again in the middle of the day.

The incident happened at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, September 20 and saw two males in their late teens taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation, however gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardai from Henry Street garda station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the two incidents to contact them on 061 212400.

The Fine Gael councillor added that gardaí need sustainable modes of transport like bikes to be more visible and to cover more ground.

“People need to be reassured that our city centre is safe but they won't if we are going to continue hearing about things like this. We need to instill confidence that our streets are safe”.